PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - Dec 31

HONG KONG, Dec 31 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A mainland Chinese woman was arrested on Monday after she tried to deposit 19 suspected fake HK$1,000 banknotes at a branch of Bank of China in the city, bringing the total number of suspected fake notes seized in the past week to 60.

-- Hong Kong lost its spot as the world's third-busiest container port to neighbouring Shenzhen as container throughput in the first 11 months of this year fell 4.2 percent to 20.36 million 20-foot equivalent units, the Hong Kong Port Development council said. (link.reuters.com/hyc75v)

THE STANDARD

-- Next Media Ltd has said it completed the sale of its cable television arm, Taiwan Next TV, to ERA TV chairman Lien Tai-sheng after approval was granted. Next Media had announced in April that it would sell its cable television business for HK$362.8 million ($46.78 million). (link.reuters.com/myc75v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Revenues from mobile phone gaming in China increased by 2.5 times to 11.24 billion yuan ($1.85 billion), accounting for 13.5 percent of revenues for the games market.

APPLE DAILY

-- Hong Kong’s Marine Department has rented a patrol boat for HK$6 million ($773,700) over two years to monitor fishing boat Kai Fung No. 2 and prevent a repeat of the vessel’s visit to the disputed Diaoyu islands last year.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars)