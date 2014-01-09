PRESS DIGEST- Hong Kong - Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong's over stretched public medical sector has been dealt another blow with a major report revealing an "unsettling" death rate at one of the city's biggest public hospitals and expressing concern at the number of post-surgery deaths at two others. (link.reuters.com/myh85v)

-- Hong Kong Television Network says it will stick to its plan of launching mobile television by July despite its impending loss of transmission stations. (link.reuters.com/pyh85v)

-- Stock pickers may soon find fresh investment choices in restaurant operators, including Tai Hing Roast Restaurant and Lei Garden Restaurant, and sauce maker Lao Heng He as the firms look to list on the city's exchange. (link.reuters.com/tyh85v)

THE STANDARD

-- Swedish fashion giant H&M Hennes & Mauritz will pay about HK$10 million ($1.3 million) a month to Hang Lung Properties for relocating its biggest Asia flagship to Causeway Bay by mid-2015. (link.reuters.com/qaj85v)

-- Mainland developer Sunac China expects total sales in 2014 to reach 65 billion yuan ($10.74 billion), up 19 percent from the 54.7 billion yuan generated in 2013 that beat expectations. (link.reuters.com/raj85v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties’ non-executive chairman Kwong Siu-hing had on Jan. 3 to 6 bought 1.066 million shares in the open market for HK$102.6 million ($13.2 million), raising her stake in the group to 31.18 percent, according to the stock exchange disclosure.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Bright Smart Securities’ chairman Yip Mow-lum is seeking a listing of his high profit margin clubing business, including Magnum Club, Billion Club and Beijing Club in Hong Kong, raising up to HK$150 million ($19.3 million), according to market sources.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese Academy of Social Sciences forecast the number of mainland travellers visiting Hong Kong to surpass 41 million this year, an increase of 7 percent from last year. That was slower than a 12 percent growth a year earlier.

-- Hong Kong registered about 70,000 residential property transactions in 2013, its lowest in 18 years. Industry experts expect more apartments will be put for sale in 2014 dragging down property price by a further 10 percent.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............