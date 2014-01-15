PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 15

HONG KONG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, Leung Chun-ying, will unveil a HK$3 billion ($386.89 million) scheme in his policy address to give an annual financial boost to 700,000 people from low-income households. ()

-- While it expects growth in the mainland luxury market to slow down, Italian fashion giant Prada plans to press ahead with its strategy of opening 80 stores around the world, including 10 to 15 in China, given though analysts warn that could hurt its profitability. ()

-- Harbin Bank is set to become the first bank to list in Hong Kong this year. The city commercial lender, based in northeastern China, plans to apply as early as next week for an initial public offering to raise up to $1 billion. ()

-- The Democratic Party is hoping that the city chief executive’s policy address will include the setting up of a HK$5 billion ($644.82 million) fund to help promote recycling. ()

-- Television Broadcasts Ltd, which has introduced a new paid online platform, denies it is launching any mobile TV service similar to Hong Kong Television Network (HKTV) and said it hopes to negotiate with HKTV on renting its transmitters to the newcomer. ()

-- Any unrest over the issue of Hongkongers directly voting for their chief executive by 2017 may seriously tarnish its ranking as the world’s freest economy, the Heritage Foundation warned. The US-based think tank has ranked Hong Kong as the world’s best place to do business for the past two decades. ()

-- Environmental activist Greenpeace urged parents to avoid children’s clothes that contain heavy dyes and plastic prints, including those from big brands Adidas, Disney and Burberry, as they may contain harmful chemicals.

-- Fast Retailing, parent of Japanese casual wear brand Uniqlo, has hired Morgan Stanley to handle its IPO in Hong Kong, aiming for a listing in the first quarter.

