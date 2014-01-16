PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 16

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- After criticism that his maiden speech 12 months ago boasted grand visions and slogans but little detail, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying unveiled initiatives that will cost taxpayers more than HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) a year. (link.reuters.com/jev95v)

-- An "East Lantau Metropolis" could rise from the sea between Hong Kong and Lantau islands over the next 50 years, with the government looking at the possibility of reclaiming more than 1,000 hectares of land, government sources said. (link.reuters.com/qev95v)

-- A suggestion to limit consular assistance to Canadians living abroad who hold dual nationality has caused anger in Hong Kong. The aim of the proposal is to save money by rationing universal assistance for citizens. (link.reuters.com/mev95v)

THE STANDARD

-- Singapore state investor Temasek backed Mapletree Investments, which is the owner of prime retail mall Festival Walk in Hong Kong, beat estimates in clinching a commercial site in Kwun Tong district for HK$3.77 billion ($486.19 million). (link.reuters.com/tev95v)

-- Honworld Group, a mainland maker of cooking wine, plans to raise up to HK$894 million ($115.3 million) from an initial public offering. Also, the launch of new products will help increase the company's gross profit margin, according to non-executive director Zhang Bihong. (link.reuters.com/rev95v)

-- China Mobile will start selling the latest iPhone in the mainland on Friday, joining a price war with its two rivals, China Unicom and China Telecom, which launched the smartphone last year. (link.reuters.com/vev95v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd issued $600 million 8.125 percent senior notes, raising capital to repay debt and fund property projects.

APPLE DAILY

-- Major shareholders of restaurant chain operator Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd are selling 8.3 percent of the company shares for about HK$600 million ($77.4 million) in the first share sale by major shareholders and management since listing.

SINGTAO DAILY

-- Some property owners in Hong Kong offered to cut prices 2 to 8 percent after they confirmed the government’s determination of increasing flats supply.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7541 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)