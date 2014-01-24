PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Jan 24

HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The son of arrested Hong Kong book publisher Yao Wentian has invoked the name of President Xi Jinping's own reform-minded father in an appeal for his release. Yao was working to release a dissident's book about Xi before he was detained in the mainland. (link.reuters.com/juq36v)

-- More than 50 additional Shenzhen lawmakers signed a petition against a proposed Hong Kong landfill expansion on Thursday, after learning that Shenzhen Mayor Xu Qin raised concerns about the project to Chief Secretary Carrie Lam last year. (link.reuters.com/nuq36v)

-- MMG, the Hong Kong-listed overseas mining unit of state-run China Minmetals, will book $21.6 million of costs related to the end of production at its gold mine in Laos which could have a significant impact on its bottomline. (link.reuters.com/puq36v)

THE STANDARD

-- Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan Chi-chung warned that China's luxury retail market would remain subdued in the near term amid the state's continuing anti-graft campaign. (link.reuters.com/wuq36v)

-- A US developer with a mainland partner outbid several Hong Kong and mainland companies to win a site in Shenzhen's pilot Qianhai economic zone. (link.reuters.com/xuq36v)

-- A mainland wealth management product worth 3.03 billion yuan ($500 million), which is in trouble, is unlikely to default as the government and People's Insurance Co of China are expected to aid it. (link.reuters.com/byq36v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The government has released its plan to re-zone 152 sites, including many green belt and community sites in the New Territories, to build about 215,000 flats over the next five years.

-- DVN Holdings Ltd plans to expand logistics services in Africa which will target Chinese state-owned enterprises with operations there, Chairman Erik Prince said.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- The Buildings Department was too slow in handling cases of illegal structures on properties of public figures, including senior government officials, the Ombudsman says.

-- The Buildings Department was too slow in handling cases of illegal structures on properties of public figures, including senior government officials, the Ombudsman says.