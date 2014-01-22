PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Jan 22

HONG KONG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Relatives of at least five current and former members of China's top leadership have been exposed as holders of offshore accounts as part of a revelatory report by investigative journalists. (link.reuters.com/juz26v)

-- Beijing has tightened controls on book publishers and ordered publications by authors from Hong Kong and Taiwan to go through a stricter approval process. The directive was sent to all chief editors of major Chinese publishers in early December and came into effect immediately. (link.reuters.com/puz26v)

-- Financial regulators increased fines and prosecutions by nearly 50 percent last year as the proportion of companies complying with the city's corporate governance code sank to the lowest level since 2006, separate studies showed. (link.reuters.com/xuz26v)

THE STANDARD

-- Magnum Entertainment is expected to soar on its trading debut on Thursday, possibly more than doubling from its offer price. The first listing of a nightclub operator has been 3,500 times oversubscribed in the retail tranche - a record for the local bourse. (link.reuters.com/cyz26v)

-- Alibaba Group pays more than 7 billion yuan ($1.16 billion) in taxes every year, making it the largest private corporate taxpayer in China. In a letter issued to staff, chairman Jack Ma Yun revealed the company had paid on average 20 million yuan in taxes a day in 2013. (link.reuters.com/dyz26v)

-- Hong Kong home market remains the world's least affordable for the fourth straight year, with prices rising to a record high, a survey by US consultancy firm Belleville shows. (link.reuters.com/gyz26v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The IPO of China cooking wine maker Honworld Group Ltd is seen to lock up HK$94 billion ($12.12 billion) at the close of its public subscription in Hong Kong, according to market sources. The company is expected to price its shares at the top end of its range at HK$7.15 per share, raising up to HK$900 million.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Only three developers, including Cheung Kong, Sun Hung Kai Properties and Sino Land, submitted tenders to build homes atop the MTR Corp’s Tin Wing Light Rail stop, while other 16 developers stayed on the sidelines.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Angang Steel said it expected its earnings to return to black with profit of about 770 million yuan for 2013.

APPLE DAILY

-- The retail public offering portion of the spinoff of Power Assets’ Hong Kong electricity business has been six times oversubscribed at the close of the public subscription, according to market sources.

