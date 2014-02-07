PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Feb 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Applications by tens of thousands of mainland millionaires flooded Canada's consulate in Hong Kong and overwhelmed the country's investor immigrant programme, an investigation by the South China Morning Post has revealed. (link.reuters.com/sur66v)

-- China Ageing Development Foundation, a fund under the Ministry of Civil Affairs, has teamed up with investors in Hong Kong and Dubai for a plan to build 12 upmarket retirement and health resorts on the mainland and overseas to tap the country's rapidly greying population. (link.reuters.com/pur66v)

-- The amount of nuclear-generated electricity Hong Kong imports from Daya Bay power station will rise by 10 percent. CLP Power says the deal gives the city more leeway to limit price rises amid more stringent emission targets. (link.reuters.com/qur66v)

THE STANDARD

-- Midland Holdings has warned that the worst for Hong Kong home market has yet to come as price differences between new projects and used homes in the vicinity have almost vanished, reflecting the bearish view of developers. (link.reuters.com/wur66v)

-- Hutchison Whampoa has denied it is considering moving the headquarters of AS Watson from Hong Kong to Britain to aid its spin-off in both places. (link.reuters.com/byr66v)

-- Hong Kong people seeking to migrate to Taiwan must now be prepared to commit HK$2.56 million ($329,900) or NT$10 million in bank deposits. That's double the previous sum. (link.reuters.com/cyr66v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hang Lung Group had raised stake in Hang Lung Properties buying an aggregate of 100 million shares in the past eight months for HK$2.5 billion ($322.2 million).

-- SJM Holdings plans to invest nearly HK$400 million ($51.6 million) to set up a joint venture with eGame Solutions to operate lottery business in five countries.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hang Seng Bank forecast Hong Kong to post a surplus of HK$15.8 billion ($2.04 billion) for the fiscal 2013/14, outpacing government’s own forecast of HK$4.9 billion deficit.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Some 300 cruise passengers refused to leave their ship at the end of a six-day trip, claiming that the tour company was not offering adequate compensation for cancelling a visit to Ha Long Bay in Vietnam. The protest lasted for 13 hours.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7595 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)