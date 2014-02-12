PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Feb 12

HONG KONG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Canadian government has said it is scrapping its controversial investor visa scheme, which has allowed waves of rich Hongkongers and mainland Chinese to immigrate since 1986. (link.reuters.com/hyq76v)

-- China is one of the riskiest countries in the world and a place where companies would avoid doing business because of the prospect of corruption, a recent survey by international business advisers AlixPartners found. (link.reuters.com/jyq76v)

-- Imposing a tax on non-Hongkongers arriving by land could prompt a tit-for-tat move by mainland authorities, Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying warned. (link.reuters.com/kyq76v)

THE STANDARD

-- A major shareholder of property agency Midland Holdings may sell his 7.3 percent stake in the agency and invest in a business being set up by its former district director, Gary Yeung Wing-kin, who left the firm amid an internal dispute. (link.reuters.com/myq76v)

-- Retail rents for pharmacies in the world's most expensive district, Causeway Bay, continue to soar amid strong demand for daily necessities from mainlanders. A pharmacy operator had to pay as much as HK$1.1 million per month on renewing his lease on his 600-square-foot ground-floor shop. (link.reuters.com/pyq76v)

-- The shipping industry hit bottom in 2013 and capacity oversupply remains a problem in the short run, said Xu Zhengjun, managing director of COSCO International.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong expects to see the city’s exports growing about 6 percent in 2014, benefiting from a recovery in overseas markets and contributing to a 3.5-4 percent growth in the Hong Kong economy.

-- Property developer Cheung Kong plans to offer a total of five residential developments, comprising 5,000 flats, for sale in the city this year.

APPLE DAILY

-- Fashion group Prada is expected to post a 10 percent year-on-year rise in revenue at 3.6 billion euros ($4.92 billion) for the fiscal year ending in January, when it reports its sales data later on Wednesday, according to broker estimates.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7564 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 0.7312 euros) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)