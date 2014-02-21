PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Feb 21

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Shenzhen authorities expect the number of cross-border school children studying in Hong Kong to reach as high as 80,000 by 2017, four times the current number, Hong Kong branch of International Social Service said. ()

-- An audacious shoplifter left one of the world’s biggest designer brands Burberry red-faced after he walked out of a Hong Kong store in Tsim Sha Tsui with a HK$995,000 ($128,300) alligator skin coat. ()

-- Hong Kong could extend its anti-discrimination laws to protect mainlanders against abuse, as the debate over the number of visitors to the city becomes increasingly vitriolic. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Five to six organic waste treatment facilities, capable of recycling 1,500 tonnes of food waste a day, will be built in Hong Kong the next 10 years, the Environmental Protection Department said. ()

-- State-held auction house Poly Culture, the world’s third-largest, plans to raise up to HK$2.57 billion ($331.38 million)through an initial public offering in Hong Kong. ()

-- CITIC Pacific warned significant jumps in interest expenses and depreciation will affect the company’s profit in the coming two years despite a 9 percent growth in 2013. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Automobile-to-food distribution group Dah Chong Hong , which saw its net profit fell 13.8 percent year-on-year in 2013, has set a five-year target aiming to double its revenue and earnings by 2018, according to chief executive officer Donald Yip.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Sunley Holdings’ shareholder Leung Chee-hon has filed a bankruptcy petition at the High Court seeking to bankrupt former executive councillor Barry Cheung Chun-yuen over a debt claim of HK$40 million ($5.16 million).

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- HSBC is expected to post a pre-tax profit of between $24 billion and $26.17 billion for 2013 as it announces its results on Monday, representing an increase of 16 percent and 27 percent year-on-year, according to estimation from eight brokers.

APPLE DAILY

-- Hong Kong is by far the world’s most expensive city for global retailers with an average monthly rental of HK$2,800 ($360) per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2013, a level similar to that in the third quarter, according to a latest report by property advisor CBRE Group.

