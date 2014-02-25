PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Feb 25

HONG KONG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China's thick smog is the best defence against US laser weaponry, a PLA researcher said in a state television interview, after the American navy recently announced it was preparing to deploy its first laser weapon aboard a transport ship. (link.reuters.com/rug27v)

-- Foreign buyers are fleeing China for Bangladesh, Cambodia and Indonesia not just for cheaper labour but also because of rising tensions between the workers and their employers, in some cases because of poor corporate social responsibility on the part of companies. (link.reuters.com/tug27v)

-- Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong, which reported a fall in overall revenue and net profit for 2013, aims to improve its mobile business despite increased competition from the merger between HKT and CSL New World Mobility. (link.reuters.com/vug27v)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong's Financial Secretary, John Tsang, is expected to sound the alarm again on a looming structural deficit in 10 years and depletion of government reserves in 20 years in his budget speech on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/wug27v)

-- The Urban Renewal Authority in Hong Kong is launching its largest project ever to build 1,700 flats in Kwun Tong town centre at an estimated cost of HK$16 billion. Starting on Tuesday and running until Apr. 8, developers are invited to submit expressions of interest for the project. (link.reuters.com/xug27v)

-- An interpretation of the Basic Law will be required to decide what happens should Beijing reject a popularly elected chief executive, an influential mainland think tank says. (link.reuters.com/zug27v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Footwear retailer Belle International aims to develop its e-commerce business, integrate its online and offline stores. It is also considering to raise the full-year dividend payout ratio in the long run from current 30 percent.

-- Department store operator Lifestyle International , which posted a 19 percent rise in 2013 profit, said its Tsimshatsui store will reopen in the fourth quarter of 2014 with renovation costing up to HK$90 million ($11.60 million).

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The Hong Kong government is scheduled to announce land sales details for the upcoming fiscal year 2014/15 later this week, aiming to supply sufficient residential sites for developing 13,700 flats to curb the rise in property prices.

-- The government is expected to announce the launch of HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) worth of inflation-linked iBond as the city’s Financial Secretary delivers his Budget Speech on Wednesday.

($1 = 7.7598 Hong Kong dollars)