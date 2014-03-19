PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - March 19

HONG KONG, March 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The number of millionaires in Hong Kong shot up by more than 20 per cent last year, but nearly one in 10 are considering moving out, according to a survey by Citibank. Australia, Canada and the United States are the preferred destinations. (link.reuters.com/pec77v)

-- People's Insurance Company of China, the country's largest insurer, has rolled out a new smog-focused health insurance which compensates Beijing residents made ill by air pollution with up to 1,800 yuan ($290). (link.reuters.com/sec77v)

-- Smartphone supplier Xiaomi is looking to work closer with Hutchison Whampoa's telecommunications operations as the Beijing-based company expands into new markets in Asia. (link.reuters.com/vec77v)

THE STANDARD

-- The Hong Kong government is considering requiring new civil servants to retire at the age of 65 instead of 60 amid widespread calls to raise the retirement age for government employees. (link.reuters.com/zec77v)

-- A 3,203-square-foot luxury house on The Peak in Hong Kong previously owned by jailed tycoon Carson Yeung Ka-sing is now for sale. The asking price is HK$300 million ($38.63 million), sources said. (link.reuters.com/cuc77v)

-- China Mobile has halved the entry price of its fourth-generation plan, the same day that China Unicom unveiled its new 4G package, with both mainland giants offering contracts for as little as 100 yuan ($16.15) a month. (link.reuters.com/huc77v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hutchison Whampoa is expected to seek a primary listing of its retail arm AS Watson in Hong Kong and London, and aims for a secondary listing in Singapore, according to market sources. AS Watson is seen to submit its listing application to the Hong Kong bourse later this week.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd is expected to post a 40 percent rise in 2013 net profit as the casino operator announces its earnings on Wednesday. It may declare a distribution of dividend for the first time, according to forecast by brokerages.

