PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 14

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Beijing has left the door open on the possibility of a pan-democrat being allowed to run for chief executive in 2017. But there is no possibility of public nomination of candidates, Hong Kong's lawmakers were told during a meeting with senior mainland officials in Shanghai. (link.reuters.com/zab58v)

-- The United States looks set to reintroduce annual reports to Congress on political developments in Hong Kong following a plea by the Democratic Party's founding chairman Martin Lee Chu-ming. (link.reuters.com/ceb58v)

-- Hong Kong's financial services minister has warned market players not to expect the quota under the proposed cross-border stock trading scheme to be increased after it is filled, despite complaints that the cap is too low. (link.reuters.com/deb58v)

THE STANDARD

-- Both primary and secondary home market sales improved slightly during the weekend. The leader was Cheung Kong Holdings with its final batch of flats -- all 402 homes -- at Trinity Towers, sold in two weeks. (link.reuters.com/heb58v)

-- Wing Tai Properties expects to invest up to HK$710 million in developing the most expensive residential plot in Hong Kong's Sai Wan Ho. (link.reuters.com/meb58v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Media services group SMI Culture Group Holdings Ltd said it planned to invest in making 8 to 10 movies this year. One of the movies it has invested in -- American Dreams in China -- recorded 539 million yuan in box office receipts on the mainland.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- CITIC Pacific, which is expected to announce details of its acquisition of parent assets on April 16, may issue new shares and obtain a syndicated loan to raise capital to finance the deal, according to market sources. Sovereign funds, such as Temasek, may be introduced as strategic investors, they added.

