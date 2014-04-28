PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - April 28

HONG KONG, April 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A former mayor in Shanxi, Yan Guoping, who was sacked for failing to curtail illegal mining operations in his city, has turned out to be a key figure in helping China Resources to make inroads in the coal-rich province. (link.reuters.com/wyx78v)

-- More than 40 retired senior government officials serving as independent directors at China's top listed firms find themselves under the spotlight after a mainland flagship newspaper questioned whether they had carried out their responsibilities to protect small investors. (link.reuters.com/baz78v)

-- Brokers believe Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing will face an uphill battle to promote its four commodity products to be introduced later this year mainly because investors are used to trading these products overseas. (link.reuters.com/daz78v)

THE STANDARD

-- The MTR has come under fire for not telling passengers quickly enough about a 35-minute suspension of East Rail services in Hong Kong on Sunday, with lawmakers calling on the government to fine the corporation heavily. (link.reuters.com/jaz78v)

-- Locals have given Hong Kong an early glimpse of the proposed May Day stink planned by mainlanders by mock pooing in the streets and at Harbour City in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui. (link.reuters.com/naz78v)

-- Most social workers are opposed to the screening of candidates in the 2017 chief executive election, a survey shows. The Hong Kong Social Workers' General Union surveyed about 500 members between April 3-19. (link.reuters.com/raz78v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund has registered a 0.65 percent return in April, against a 0.67 percent fall in March. It slid 0.36 percent for the first four months of 2014, according to data from financial research group Morningstar.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Fashion retailer La Chapelle, which trying to position itself as China’s Zara, is set to raise $300 million in an initial public offering in May, according to market sources.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Property prices in Hong Kong’s primary market have fallen by 20-30 percent from their peak, according to government sources. Developers are set to continue selling flats at low prices as potential buyers expect a further slide in prices, industry observers said.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............