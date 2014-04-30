PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - April 30

HONG KONG, April 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Shanghai Disney amusement park, slated to open next year, has received a fresh injection of investment after its two partners decided to add more attractions to the resort amid a bullish estimate for tourist arrivals. The news again raises the prospect that Shanghai may outshine Hong Kong as a tourism destination. (link.reuters.com/vet88v)

-- Power-company labour unions say their members' jobs will be under threat if Hong Kong imports more electricity from the mainland to replace local coal-fired generation. (link.reuters.com/xet88v)

-- Baptist Hospital, which has Hong Kong's biggest private obstetric ward, says it lost more than HK$200 million ($25.8 million) last year and its deliveries fell 80 per cent after the government banned mainland couples from having babies in the city. (link.reuters.com/zet88v)

THE STANDARD

-- MTR Corp has set up a high-level independent committee to review the management of the multibillion-dollar Express Rail Link amid an embarrassing construction delay of up to two years to 2017. (link.reuters.com/cut88v)

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties will spend HK$9 billion ($1.16 billion) on its winning bid for the fourth phase of Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O. The result was a surprise as the earlier three phases were all developed by Cheung Kong Holdings . (link.reuters.com/dut88v)

-- Lai Sun Development Co is to spend HK$1.1 billion jointly to develop a project in Ma Tau Kok with the Urban Renewal Authority in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/gut88v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Trading in shares of Chinese high speed steel producer Tiangong International Co Ltd was suspended on Tuesday as the stock fell 22 percent after a mainland media report questioned the company’s financial statement and the very high proft margin.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- The former employer of Indonesian domestic help Erwiana Sulistyaningsih has been slapped with 25 new charges of failing to pay nearly HK$29,000 in wages and making her work on rest days and public holidays without any break for three months.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7532 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)