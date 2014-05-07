FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 7
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 7 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A 49-year-old man in Sichuan died of H5N6 bird flu in the first known human infection of the strain in the world. (link.reuters.com/nyc29v)

-- Reforming the board and clarifying the mission of the MTR Corporation will help the government reassert control over the rail company after a delay to the high-speed rail link exposed its weak oversight, transport and management experts say. (link.reuters.com/pyc29v)

-- Disappointed by poor sales during the May Day holiday, mainland developers are expected to deepen their price cuts in a bid to reverse market sentiment as there is no sign of any relaxation in China mortgage policies. (link.reuters.com/ryc29v)

THE STANDARD

-- Tencent has attracted 80 billion yuan ($12.85 billion) for its wealth management product Licaitong in less than four months since its launch, taking its daily inflow to 727 million yuan. This lags behind rival Alibaba's Yuebao platform, which had pulled in an accumulated 541.3 billion yuan by March 31. (link.reuters.com/syc29v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- A corruption case involving senior management of Sun Hung Kai Properties and a former top Hong Kong government official is set to go to trial in High Court on Thursday. The trial is expected to run for 70 days.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd, the parent of Hong Kong-listed Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd, is planning a listing in China’s A share market, raising about 20 billion yuan ($3.21 billion), according to market estimates.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2257 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.