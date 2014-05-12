PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 12

HONG KONG, May 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority's fears about mainland exposure could drive international loan business to competing financial centres, according to market players. (link.reuters.com/pez29v)

-- Shanghai has earmarked an initial investment of 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) for the facelift of Lingang New City, which is connected to the Yangshan deep-water port, as the city seeks to create a mini-Hong Kong amid the development of its free-trade zone. (link.reuters.com/qez29v)

-- The destruction of the city's massive stockpile of seized ivory will begin on Thursday, with top officials standing witness and the world's media expected to take note. (link.reuters.com/rez29v)

THE STANDARD

-- Milan Station Holdings said a former potential buyer no longer harbors any plans to take over the secondhand luxury handbags retailer following six months of discussions. (link.reuters.com/tez29v)

-- Furniture maker China Household said its showrooms in China's Zhongshan are for display only and not retail outlets, after local media expressed doubts about the validity of its operations. (link.reuters.com/xez29v)

-- Radical pan-democrats are prepared to seize control of Occupy Central in Hong Kong from its initiators - who they accuse of being too soft. (link.reuters.com/zez29v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China’s home transactions have fallen 6 percent year on year so far this year despite heavy discount offered by developers while the situation is set to deteriorate as mainland banks are tightening individual mortgage lending.

-- Price war among mainland real estate developers is heating up with Hong Kong-listed developers such as CIFI Holdings Group, Gemdale Properties, and Guangzhou R&F Properties and Shenzhen-listed Vanke joining the race.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Some prime shop space in Hong Kong have been vacant for six months as retail operators are cautious about their store opening strategy amid weakening consumer spending from mainland visitors, and a landlord has to halve the rent in the city’s Causeway Bay shopping district in order to lure tenant.

($1 = 6.2280 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)