PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 19

HONG KONG, May 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Beijing has imposed a surprise roadblock to financial reform by foreshadowing severe restrictions on international accountants, including those from Hong Kong, when auditing mainland companies listing overseas, increasing investor concern over whether their books are clean. (link.reuters.com/bym49v)

-- China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings , one of the biggest shipbuilders in the country, signed a $1 billion contract with a European shipowner to build up to 36 bulk carriers within the next three years, thanks in part to a strong global shipping market. (link.reuters.com/cym49v)

-- Mainland banks, under rising pressure to protect their net interest margin, will be less than keen about heeding the central bank's call last week for speedy and cheaper mortgage loans, indicating more policy relaxation or deeper cuts in home prices are needed to curb the downward spiral in the property market. (link.reuters.com/fym49v)

THE STANDARD

-- Conservationists are calling on the MTR Corp to suspend construction of the Sha Tin-Central rail link after more ancient relics were found along the planned route in Kowloon City. (link.reuters.com/gym49v)

-- Last week's move to adjust the Double Stamp Duty failed to breathe new life into Hong Kong property market as the number of home sales done over the weekend did not change much from a week ago. (link.reuters.com/hym49v)

-- Pork prices in the mainland may have hit bottom and now are rebounding after officials met representatives of leading suppliers China Yurun Food parent Yurun Group and China Agri-ndustries' parent COFCO Group. (link.reuters.com/jym49v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- CGM Ming Co Ltd said it buy the entire Beijing Sino-Kazakh for $133 million. Beijing Sino-Kazakh holds a 49 percent partnership interest in Semizbay-U which is involved in mining and extraction of natural uranium in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Gold miner Hengxing Gold Holding Co Ltd is set to raise about HK$460 million ($59.34 million) in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, with dealing in shares expected to begin on May 29.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)