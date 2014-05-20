PRESS DIGEST- Hong Kong - May 20

May 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Only a tiny fraction of the factories looted and damaged in the violent anti-China protests in Vietnam last week were owned by mainland Chinese enterprises, according to an internal Vietnamese official survey. (link.reuters.com/cys49v)

-- More than half of the local labour force works more than 44 hours a week, a survey has found. In particular, nearly one in five respondents puts in more than 52 hours at work each week. (link.reuters.com/hys49v)

-- Investors should not expect any easing of measures to cool the property market until a rise in U.S. interest rates. That was the message from Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Chan Ka-keung. (link.reuters.com/gys49v)

THE STANDARD

-- HSBC is confident of boosting its fourth- quarter dividend and said total dividends for the year are likely to top that of 2013, according to group chief executive Stuart Gulliver. (link.reuters.com/jys49v)

-- China Unicom saw customer growth slow sharply in April amid a net loss of second-generation users and plans to boost fourth-generation users. (link.reuters.com/kys49v)

-- Electricity provider CLP Holdings said Hong Kong sales rose in the first quarter due to customer growth and higher heating needs amid the cooler weather. It declared a first interim dividend of HK$0.54 per share, HK$0.01 cent higher than last year. (link.reuters.com/mys49v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Home appliance retailer GOME Electrical recorded a 7.2 percent same store growth in the first quarter, while profit margin of its e-commerce business was at 7.2 percent, up 1.1 percentage point from the end of last year.

-- Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co Ltd said it would set up a production base in Russia with investment amounting to 3.2 billion yuan ($513 million).

-- China has evacuated 3,553 Chinese workers from Vietnam by sea as planned despite Vietnamese government guaranteed safety of the industrial park.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China’s top liquor group Wuliangye Yibin is reducing its liquor products price by 30 percent as anti-corruption campaign in the country hit demand, and that triggered worry that other rivals will follow suit leading to a price war.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.2374 Chinese Yuan) (Compiled by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)