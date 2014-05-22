PRESS DIGEST- Hong Kong - May 22

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Mainland internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd emerged as the world's fastest-growing brand this year and surpassed China Mobile as the most valuable in Asia, according to the latest BrandZ Global Top 100 study. (link.reuters.com/syh59v)

-- Advertising spending is going mobile, with a recent research report showing Chinese consumers are more receptive of mobile advertising than those in Britain and the United States. The report forecasts China's mobile advertising will reach 12.5 billion yuan ($2.01 billion) this year and swell to 25.7 billion yuan in 2017. (link.reuters.com/tyh59v)

-- The maiden flight of China's first large commercial passenger jet, the C919, has been delayed until the end of next year, with planes expected to be delivered to buyers in 2018, a senior official at its state-owned manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China said. (link.reuters.com/vyh59v)

THE STANDARD

-- The MTR Corp said part of the construction work for the South Island Line East is delayed, in another embarrassing admission by the railway operator. (link.reuters.com/wyh59v)

-- A bill to exempt the Macau chief executive from criminal liability during his term of office will be passed into law in Macau next week - after it sailed through a committee at Macau's Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/zyh59v)

-- China Everbright said its state-owned parent China Everbright Group is waiting for the State Council to approve an internal restructuring ahead of a listing of the whole group. (link.reuters.com/caj59v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Demand for service apartment with monthly rental of over HK$100,000 ($12,900) is seen weakening in Hong Kong as many international corporations trim their overseas staff housing subsidies, and that boost demand for smaller apartment with monthly rental of HK$80,000, according to real estates service firm Jones Lang LaSalle.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- U.S. apparel brand J.Crew, which opened three stores in London last year as it kicked off its overseas expansion plan, has recently opened two stores in Hong Kong’s Central business district and it plans to add three more in the city in the next two years to tap the local market, according to its Chief Executive Millard Drexler.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hong Kong-based watch retailer Oriental Watch Holdings Ltd said it expects to report a “substantially lower profit” for the year ended March 2014 due to a slowdown in China economy and an increase in shop rents, while high-end luxury menswear retailer Trinity Ltd saw no improvement in operating environment in China due to the ongoing anti-corruption campaign.

($1 = 6.2337 Chinese Yuan) ($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong Dollars)