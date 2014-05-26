PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - May 26

HONG KONG, May 26 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong's mandatory provident fund scheme should not be hastily done away with, the financial secretary says, although he concedes the system has failed to give low-paid workers and the unemployed enough retirement protection. (link.reuters.com/jex59v)

-- North Korea may be poor, but it has for years been buying some of the most expensive shark fin on the market from Hong Kong. The pariah state purchased 5kg of boneless dried shark fin last year. The HK$3,200 ($410) per kilogram it paid was roughly four times North Korea's average per-capita income. (link.reuters.com/nex59v)

-- First brokers, now accountants. It's been 10 years since the Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement was introduced, but the mainland market seems to be as elusive as ever for Hong Kong professionals. (link.reuters.com/pex59v)

THE STANDARD

-- Thousands took to the streets of Macau on Sunday to protest against legislation that would place the chief executive above the law during his or her time in office. A vote on the bill, which would give the chief executive immunity from criminal prosecution, is scheduled in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. (link.reuters.com/qex59v)

-- City Point from Cheung Kong has notched up thousands of registrations as fresh New Territories projects draw buyers away from the secondary market. Prices at the 1,717-unit City Point are similar to used homes in the area. (link.reuters.com/sex59v)

-- Mobile multimedia broadcasting service provider CMMB Vision will spend $68 million in a deal that will allow it to transmit mobile TV programs in six American cities, including San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Miami and Tampa, covering more than 40 million people. (link.reuters.com/tex59v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Tycoon Li Ka-shing-controlled private investment fund Horizons Ventures, which had invested in Facebook, LED light maker Nanoleaf and Hampton Creek are planning to invest in technology which uses tissue engineering to produce biomaterials such as cultured leather.

-- Children’s apparel maker Miko International Holdings recorded up to 20 percent year on year growth in order volume for delivery in autumn and winter in the fourth quarter of this year as mainland parents are keen to spend on their children, according to chief executive officer Ding Peiji.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese port operator Qingdao Port International Co Ltd plans to raise up to HK$2.9 billion ($374.03 million) in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, to fund port development in the mainland.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)