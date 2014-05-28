PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 28

HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Angry Macau residents turned up the heat on their leaders on Tuesday, calling on the city's chief executive to step down if he fails to kill off a controversial bill that would grant lavish retirement packages to top officials. (link.reuters.com/tem69v)

-- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying played down reports the government was considering cutting the number of mainland visitors by 20 per cent. Leung said the government was "listening to views" about how to handle the annual influx of 40 million mainland visitors, a number that is expected to reach 100 million by 2020. (link.reuters.com/xem69v)

-- The outlook for Hong Kong's once-hot initial public offering market is looking increasingly murky after the share sale by the mainland's Qingdao Port Group (IPO-QDPG.HK) received a tepid response from investors. (link.reuters.com/zem69v)

THE STANDARD

-- The MTR Corp will introduce a new "30-day" ticket and an early-bird discount to offset a planned 3.6 percent rise in rail fares from June 29. (link.reuters.com/cum69v)

-- The multimillion-dollar corruption trial involving former chief secretary Rafael Hui Si-yan and two of Hong Kong's richest tycoons was put back one day when a juror reported sick. (link.reuters.com/fum69v)

-- Dah Sing Banking Group said it has been approached by several potential buyers but has no plans to sell any stake at present. (link.reuters.com/gum69v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Retail sales value in Hong Kong will decrease by 4 percent if the government reduces the number of mainland visitors to the city under the Individual Visit Scheme by 20 percent, and some 20,000 jobs can be affected, according to investment analysts.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Rent of retail shops in prime shopping districts in Hong Kong can drop by 10 to 20 percent if the government goes ahead with its move to reduce the number of mainland visitors to the city, according to industry observers.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)