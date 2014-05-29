PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - May 29

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Hong Kong officials will meet Ministry of Finance officers early next month to discuss a controversial proposal that would ban local accountants from working across the border. (link.reuters.com/jys69v)

-- British passport holders in Hong Kong have been warned not to make any plans to leave if they are waiting for a replacement travel document. British nationals and holders of British National (Overseas) passports find themselves in limbo after a switch from a locally based passport-issuing system to one based in Liverpool. (link.reuters.com/kys69v)

-- Chinese wine connoisseurs have been known to pay top dollar for good wine, and they're showing a taste for acquiring Bordeaux's renowned vineyards. Pierre Goguet, president of the Bordeaux Chamber of Commerce, said the number of Chinese-owned vineyards in the area had grown to 83 from three in the span of just 5 years. (link.reuters.com/mys69v)

-- A high court judge dealt with hernias, holidays and hearing problems all in 1 hour on Wednesday morning during a high-profile corruption trial. The judge stopped the trial in its tracks while discharging the nine-member jury which would have decided the fate of former chief secretary Rafael Hui, Sun Hung Kai Properties co-chairmen Thomas Kwok and Raymond Kwok, and two others. (link.reuters.com/qys69v)

-- MTR Corp contractors working on the construction of the delayed Express Rail Link are claiming more than HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) in compensation. (link.reuters.com/bat69v)

-- The system and mechanism for the “through train” stock trading scheme between Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges is ready locally and the scheme can be launched in October as planned, according to the city’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Chan Ka-keung. Hong Kong Exchanges will start accepting brokers’ applications in June.

-- Property developer Shui On Land Ltd set its annual sales target at HK$13 billion in 2014, of which HK$5 billion will be from commercial development, according to Managing Director Philip Wong.

-- Luxury products retailer Dickson Concepts International Chairman Dickson Poon opposes a government proposal of reducing the number of mainland visitors visiting Hong Kong under the Individual Visit Scheme, saying it will have a huge impact on the economy and many businesses in the city.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............