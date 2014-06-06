PRESS DIGEST- Hong Kong - June 6

June 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A mainland woman might be planning to board a flight from the mainland to Hong Kong with a bomb, Taiwanese authorities have warned. Taiwan's airport police are on alert after receiving the intelligence from the island's National Security Bureau. (link.reuters.com/sup89v)

-- Retail investors left Qingdao Port International Co Ltd high and dry as most of them decided to steer clear of its initial public offering in Hong Kong amid investigations into allegations that firms have inflated metals stockpiles at the port to generate more bank financing. (link.reuters.com/wup89v)

-- A trade delegation from Henan province is looking for investment funding from deep-pocketed Hong Kong investors for 3,000 projects, which will mainly focus on the logistics, electronics and information, and finance industries. (link.reuters.com/zup89v)

THE STANDARD

-- Macau's annual gambling revenue is expected to grow by about 10 percent to 400 billion patacas ($50.10 billion) from last year despite disappointing single-digit growth in May, SJM Holdings Ltd's Chief Executive Ambrose So Shu-fai said. But that would be well below the 18.6 percent increase seen in 2013. (link.reuters.com/cyp89v)

-- Land supply in the New Territories will not be reduced despite the lacklustre bidding by developers, said Hong Kong's Secretary for Development Paul Chan Mo-po. (link.reuters.com/dyp89v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Rent of retail shops in prime shopping districts in Hong Kong can fall 10 percent to 15 percent if the government restricts the number of mainland visitors to the city under individual visit scheme, according to property agent Midland Realty Shops.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese property developer Dalian Yida Group is set to raise $200 million from an initial public offering in Hong Kong while timetable of the listing has yet to be determined, according to market sources.

