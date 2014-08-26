PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 26

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Qianhai is lobbying Beijing for new measures that will help it woo investors from abroad. The special economic zone, which marks its fourth anniversary as a test bed for financial reforms, has a long way to go to catch up with its major rival, the Shanghai free-trade zone. (bit.ly/XNoGPH)

-- Law enforcement agencies have uncovered pirate radio stations operating in big cities and provinces using equipment that could disrupt communications between pilots and air traffic controllers, according to state media Xinhua. (bit.ly/1lsLtem)

-- Gome Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd expects online sales to grow to 20 percent of its total business by the end of the year after first-half profit surged 115 per cent to 693 million yuan ($112.60 million). (bit.ly/1tNPh97)

THE STANDARD

-- Confrontational politics do not work, said National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee member Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai, adding Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Region and the NPC is the highest authority and only communication will work. (bit.ly/1qklO7o)

-- Demand for corporate debt in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly from China, will exceed that of North America and Europe combined in 2016, a report from rating agency Standard & Poor's said. (bit.ly/1t7Dm9r)

-- The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China said it would benefit from reform of state-owned enterprises as the group will be allowed more access to equity investments. (bit.ly/1tNRh1l)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong Airlines is set to submit its listing application to the Hong Kong bourse this week, with an aim to kick off its initial public offering in October for a listing in November, raising about HK$3.9 billion ($503 million), according to sources.

-- China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said its parent company would inject 14 assets, including coal mines and power-related assets, into the listed firm by 2019, according to senior management.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- CITIC Pacific Ltd said it had completed the acquisition of assets from parent, inflating its market value 5.8 times to HK$381.5 billion ($49.23 billion).

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (1 US dollar = 6.1540 Chinese yuan) (1 US dollar = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)