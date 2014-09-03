PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 3

HONG KONG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- The familiar cabin announcement telling air travellers to turn off mobile gadgets during take-off and landing may soon be a thing of the past after Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department announced an easing of restrictions. (bit.ly/1uweQMm)

- The founder of the Hong Kong Economic Journal, Lam Shan-muk, has sold all his remaining shares at a time when the publication's editorial independence is under question. In a news update on the Chinese-language daily's website, the newspaper confirmed Lam had sold his stake to an offshore trust company privately owned by telecoms tycoon Richard Li Tzar-kai. (bit.ly/1qmRxFj)

- DXY, which claims to be the largest online academic portal for Chinese physicians and life science professionals with more than four million registered members, announced Tencent has invested $70 million for a minority equity stake in the company. (bit.ly/1qZ9C8o)

THE STANDARD

- A price war is in the offing after a newcomer to Hong Kong's taxi-hailing app market says it will give every passenger a HK$20($2.60) rebate with more offers due. Alibaba's IPO-BABA.N Kuaidi Taxi, which has been expanding into Hong Kong, launches its app to compete with others like Uber, Easy Taxi and Hong Kong Taxi. (bit.ly/1qZbmi2)

- China Railway Group expects overseas businesses to contribute about 10 percent to total revenue in the coming years from less than 5 percent in the first half. (bit.ly/1w4fdin)

- Barristers in Hong Kong questioned top mainland man Li Fei on whether it would be possible for two or three candidates to run under a framework that requires 2017 chief executive hopefuls to be backed by more than half the 1,200-strong nominating committee. (bit.ly/1nUKQFC)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- China All Access Holdings Ltd plans to seek a separate listing of its handsets production assets by end of this year or in the first quarter of next year, according to chief executive Alfred Shao.

- Chairman Lee Shau-kee has raised his holding in Henderson Land Development to 67.28 percent from 66.88 percent for HK$612 million ($79 million), according to a stock exchange filing.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

- Former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa is to lead a delegation of professionals and Hong Kong tycoons, including Cheung Kong’s Li Ka-shing, Henderson Land’s Lee Shau-kee and New World Development’s Henry Cheng, on a visit to Beijing between September 21 and 23, sources said. Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials will meet the delegation.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (1 US dollar = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollar)