PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 17

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The mainland is speeding up liberalisation of its gold market, granting approval to the Hong Kong-based gold bourse to establish a HK$1 billion ($129 million) metals vault in Qianhai while moving forward the launch date of its Shanghai international gold market to tomorrow. (bit.ly/1uS35QH)

-- Property speculators are back. The recent sales of new residential projects found up to 90 per cent of the buyers were investors. (bit.ly/XyVJX8)

-- Inflated mainland export figures last year due to fake invoicing have led to slower growth rates in trade data this year, economists said, and that might cause Beijing to miss its full-year external trade growth target of 7.5 per cent. (bit.ly/1uGcRpD)

-- Hoardings have been put up around the public passageway around HSBC headquarters in Central, a move an Occupy Central organiser says has narrowed the physical space for people to make themselves heard. (bit.ly/1ARyMeF)

THE STANDARD

-- MTR Corp and the government have tempered the terms of the second tender for Tai Wai residential project, in an apparent bid to prevent another failure. The government slashed land premium for the plot by 19 percent to HK$10.3 billion, within surveyors' estimates of between HK$9.5 billion to HK$10.8 billion. (bit.ly/1BKp8g7)

-- About 57 percent of local female financial professionals believe gender discrimination exists in the industry, though the figure has fallen from 64 percent a year ago, the latest survey by efinancialcareers shows. (bit.ly/1wBhwfW)

APPLE DAILY

-- Soy milk maker Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd said it would invest 500 million yuan ($81.4 million) to build a manufacturing facility in China’s Wuhan as it speed up development outside southern part of China.

