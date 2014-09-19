PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Sept 19

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Beijing is closely watching and assessing the impact of Scotland's referendum on independence from the United Kingdom. Observers said the issue was tricky for Beijing because it could encourage discussion of whether the "people's choice" should decide the fate of Taiwan, Tibet and even Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1r5eLyG)

-- Some of Hong Kong's tycoons meeting President Xi Jinping in Beijing next week have been invited to speak at a seminar there on Hong Kong's constitutional development amid the brewing storm over electoral reform. Cheung Kong Chairman Li Ka-shing, Henderson Land Chairman Lee Shau-kee, New World Chairman Henry Cheng, and HSBC Chief Executive Peter Wong are among those invited. (bit.ly/1p2QoOR)

-- The Hong Kong government-appointed Financial Reporting Council showed its support for a government proposal to expand its power over accountants in a bid to match international standards and to address accounting scandals which have flared up in the past few years. But industry body the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants said it will fight the measure. (bit.ly/1qPmVOb)

THE STANDARD

-- The iPhone mania reaches new heights on Friday as Apple's new gadgets reach the shelves. Hundreds of people have been gathering outside several mobile retail stores, hoping to be among the first to pick up the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus. (bit.ly/1mjXOlg)

-- Some Hong Kong students in Scotland are worried whether their degrees will be recognised should the Scots vote for independence. (bit.ly/XOQ9jF)

-- Online security breaches have tripled in the first half of this year, experts warned. A total of 1,618 cases were reported to the Hong Kong Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Centre, up from 547 in the same period last year and exceeding the 1,593 cases for the whole of 2013. (bit.ly/1uLFKkj)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Tencent Holdings Ltd announced the establishment of Tencent Movie Plus as the online giant enters the film business aiming to produce seven movies initially, according to Chief Operating Officer Ren Yuxin.

-- China’s largest car rental firm CAR Inc, whose initial public offering’s retail portion was oversubscribed 200 times, saw its shares rise 14 percent in the grey market on Thursday prior to its trading debut on Friday.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Total advertising spend in Hong Kong rose 3 percent year on year in August to HK$3.74 billion ($482.5 million), but was down about 5 percent from July, according to advertising monitoring service provider admanGo.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese clean energy operator CGN Meiya Power Holdings Co Ltd plans to raise up to HK$1.8 billion ($232.2 million) in an initial public offering in Hong Kong with trading debut scheduled on Oct. 3.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (1 US dollar = 7.7510 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)