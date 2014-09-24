PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 24

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The likelihood that Occupy Central will be launched on the National Day, Oct. 1, grew firmer on Tuesday when a co-founder of the movement spoke of "a grand banquet" in Central while others were marking "the big day". Another founder has applied to police for a public meeting at Chater Road pedestrian precinct on Oct. 1 and 2. (bit.ly/1prcM3M)

-- Chinese authorities appear to have blocked U.S.-based internet search engine DuckDuckGo, which has enjoyed rising popularity over its privacy-oriented searches and iOS integration. In addition to Facebook and Twitter , almost all of Google's online services have been blocked since June. Japanese messaging service Line and South Korea's Kakao Talk are also inaccessible. (bit.ly/ZcrlDq)

-- Casino billionaire Steve Wynn has dismissed fears that Macau's gaming industry is threatened by the mainland's crackdown on corruption and extravagance, saying he's bullish about the city's long-term prospects. (bit.ly/1DwXUv6)

THE STANDARD

-- Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) have proved that a new ablation treatment that uses ethanol is more effective in tackling liver cancer than the conventional method. The CUHK research team proved that the new method is more effective in killing cancer cells with a 70 percent chance of completely destroying the tumour. (bit.ly/1prehyR)

-- Swire Properties sold out the first batch of 50 units at its Mid-Levels West development Arezzo within a few hours on Tuesday, generating HK$1.23 billion ($158.7 million). (bit.ly/1vejn6p)

-- NWS Holdings expects its local bus business to be affected by the ongoing rail construction project, but it has no plans to cut staff or raise fares, Executive Director Tsang Yam-pui said. (bit.ly/1snwzsN)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Esprit plans to return and open a store in the Causeway Bay shopping district in October while the apparel retailer also aims to open a store in the Central business district next March, according to Chief Financial Officer Thomas Tang.

-- The number of mainland tours to Hong Kong during the national day golden week holiday beginning on Oct. 1 is seen decreasing by 20-30 percent on worries over interference by the Occupy Central movement, according to travel agents.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Some 82 percent of the 600 respondents surveyed in Hong Kong will consider flying in budget airlines in their next trip while those who flew budget airlines in the past year were in the age group of 25 to 34, according to a poll conducted by travel website Expedia.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (1 US dollar = 7.7513 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)