PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 26

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The mainland has found almost $10 billion worth of fake trades nationwide as part of an investigation to crack down on fraudulent trade financing, the foreign exchange regulator said, while reiterating its resolve to gradually loosen foreign exchange restrictions under the country's capital account. (bit.ly/1puNVw5)

-- The Asian Development Bank slashed the growth forecast for Hong Kong to 2.5 percent this year from a previous forecast of 3.5 percent, but expects that the mainland will be able to meet this year's growth target, citing the government's ample policy tools. (bit.ly/1pfkcbn)

-- Two of the mainland's biggest lenders, Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China, are encouraging their branches to bolster mortgage lending, and industry watchers say the news could boost market sentiment but be of little help in restoring buying confidence. (bit.ly/1xoBACC)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong may become "mainlandized" even more quickly as locals emigrate because of pessimism over the territory's political developments and the economy. Analysts say that the recent emigration trend could escalate, creating a vacuum for mainlanders to fill and further "diluting" the population. (bit.ly/Zfjp4l)

-- The founder of Lan Kwai Fong is urging people to join "Occupy LKF" Hong Kong's biggest outdoor party set for the middle of next month. Allan Zeman, however, warned that restaurants in the area might close if Occupy Central "causes chaos." (bit.ly/Zfjvsx)

-- The Hong Kong government has re-appointed Ashley Alder as the Securities and Futures Commission chief executive for another three years from Oct. 1. Alder worked as the body's executive director for corporate finance from 2001 to 2004 and took up the chief executive's post in 2011. (bit.ly/1pfkXkz)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd expects to see a slight fall in sales in the upcoming national day golden week holiday due to a high base last year with strong demand resulting from gold rush, said Managing Director Kent Wong.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Road and energy investor NWS Holdings Ltd has set aside HK$4 billion ($515.8 million) for acquisitions, in particular toll road, in the current fiscal year, according to Executive Director Tsang Yam-pui.

-- U.S. electric car maker Tesla Motors said it would expand its presence in Hong Kong and double its headcount to more than a hundred by the end of this year.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (1 US dollar = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)