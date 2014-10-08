PRESS DIGEST- Hong Kong - Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Property prices continue to rise, but sizes appear to be heading in the opposite direction. Developer Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd is set to unveil Hong Kong's tiniest flat, at just 165 square feet, at its Mont Vert project in Tai Po. (bit.ly/1pO4t3k)

- A State Council think tank will study the economic impact of Occupy Central, with a key focus on whether pro-democracy protests have fundamentally shifted investor views about Hong Kong and the mainland. (bit.ly/1rg6aG5)

- A market downturn and crackdown on corruption are forcing Beijing's luxury hotels to cut prices and shun the "five star" tag, once the ultimate status symbol in the hospitality industry. (bit.ly/1nYUehn)

THE STANDARD

- Two-thirds of 105 shops in Mong Kok say Occupy Central has drained their takings by 4 percent or more. Most shops put their losses at around HK$10,000 ($1,290) a day. Hong Kong and Kowloon General Merchandise Merchants' Association vice chairman Tsang Lai-ying said business had dropped more than 30 percent on average, with the number of visitors down by 3 to 4 percent. (bit.ly/1oORXjI)

- Local insurance group FWD, owned by Richard Li Tzar-kai, has reduced its entire stake in telecom operator HKT Trust to raise nearly HK$1.1 billion ($142 million), according to a sales document. (bit.ly/1qdITEu)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Hong Kong’s free to air television station ATV confirmed in a statement that its major shareholders are in talks to sell their holdings in the station and a decision on the sales is expected soon.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)