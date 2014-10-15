PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Oct 15

HONG KONG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The popularity of security tsar Lai Tung-kwok went into free fall after police fired volleys of tear gas to expel protesters from outside the Hong Kong government headquarters in Admiralty last month. The net approval rating of Lai plunged to zero in the latest monthly university poll on the popularity of the chief executive and his 12 principal officials. (bit.ly/1wCOkl5)

-- Agile Property Holdings is no stranger to scandal, but the detention of its chairman and founder on the mainland amid allegations of corruption has raised the heat on the Guangdong-based developer to unprecedented levels. (bit.ly/1w7iYFf)

-- HK Express hopes to break even in its second year as Hong Kong's only home-grown low-cost carrier (LCC) by targeting the popular northern Asian routes and younger travellers. The airline has more than doubled passenger traffic, tripled routes and cut costs by a third in the past year, said Deputy Chief Executive Andrew Cowen. (bit.ly/1DaBcbj)

THE STANDARD

-- A group of anti-Occupy protesters laying siege to the Apple Daily office in Tseung Kwan O defied on Tuesday a temporary court injunction, tearing up copies of the restraining order handed to them by staff. Speaking on a Next Media internet radio programme, media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying said he hoped police would enforce the court order. (bit.ly/1DaBw9Q)

-- New World Development has won the right to develop the keenly followed project atop the Tai Wai MTR station, outbidding eight rivals. The project's total investment is estimated at HK$20 billion ($2.58 billion). MTR will own the commercial portion. (bit.ly/1rtBd1m)

-- Tingyi Holdings, a maker of the Kang Shi Fu brand of instant noodles, saw shares dive almost 5 percent on Tuesday after China's CCTV said its parent, Ting Hsin International Group, used gutter oil. (bit.ly/ZrjCAz)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hongkong Airlines sees the occupy central movement to have very little impact on its operation and progress of its listing plan in Hong Kong, according to the airline’s chief operating officer Sun Jian Feng. He said it is hard to predict if the listing can happen before the end of 2014.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (1 US dollar = 7.7569 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)