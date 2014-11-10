FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 10
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 10, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The mainland is struggling with a horrid pollution problem but the crisis may provide new opportunities in green bonds issued in yuan, according to Credit Agricole, the world's largest green bond arranger. (bit.ly/1xpOYoK)

-- The "Singles Day" promotions of Alibaba Group Holding's Taobao and other e-commerce giants have boosted express parcel volumes this month, but also opened a loophole for tax avoidance that presents a challenge to customs authorities in the region. (bit.ly/1xzI6mY)

-- Landlords in the prime districts of Central and Admiralty are being urged by Italian brands to offer short-term rent cuts as foot traffic has been hit by the prolonged Occupy Central protests, according to Fabio De Rosa, the president of the Italian Chamber of Commerce. (bit.ly/1ynOSw2)

THE STANDARD

-- Chinese President Xi Jinping's apparent support for Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying puts the next move in the political impasse firmly in the court of students, said a political analyst. City University's James Sung Lap-kung said that by praising the Hong Kong government's response to Occupy Central, Xi had sent a clear message to Leung's opponents. (bit.ly/1tZ01V3)

-- Many foreign investors are worried about the unrest caused by Occupy Central, said Trade Development Council Chairman Jack So Chak-kwong, warning it may have a significant impact on the economy if it continues. So said there were no substantial indications of withdrawal of foreign investment since Occupy Central began. (bit.ly/1xpVoUP)

-- Hong Kong has asked Beijing for expanded quotas to invest in China, receiving a "positive response," Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah said, as all 270 billion yuan ($44.10 billion) had basically been allotted to Hong Kong's 79 institutional investors as of Sept. 30. (bit.ly/1EtF4ov)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Lai Sun Garment International and Lai Sun Development said they would buy an office property in the financial district of the City of London for HK$1.32 billion ($170.28 million)

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (1 US dollar = 6.1225 Chinese yuan) (1 US dollar = 7.7521 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.