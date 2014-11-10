PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 10

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The mainland is struggling with a horrid pollution problem but the crisis may provide new opportunities in green bonds issued in yuan, according to Credit Agricole, the world's largest green bond arranger. (bit.ly/1xpOYoK)

-- The "Singles Day" promotions of Alibaba Group Holding's Taobao and other e-commerce giants have boosted express parcel volumes this month, but also opened a loophole for tax avoidance that presents a challenge to customs authorities in the region. (bit.ly/1xzI6mY)

-- Landlords in the prime districts of Central and Admiralty are being urged by Italian brands to offer short-term rent cuts as foot traffic has been hit by the prolonged Occupy Central protests, according to Fabio De Rosa, the president of the Italian Chamber of Commerce. (bit.ly/1ynOSw2)

-- Chinese President Xi Jinping's apparent support for Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying puts the next move in the political impasse firmly in the court of students, said a political analyst. City University's James Sung Lap-kung said that by praising the Hong Kong government's response to Occupy Central, Xi had sent a clear message to Leung's opponents. (bit.ly/1tZ01V3)

-- Many foreign investors are worried about the unrest caused by Occupy Central, said Trade Development Council Chairman Jack So Chak-kwong, warning it may have a significant impact on the economy if it continues. So said there were no substantial indications of withdrawal of foreign investment since Occupy Central began. (bit.ly/1xpVoUP)

-- Hong Kong has asked Beijing for expanded quotas to invest in China, receiving a "positive response," Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah said, as all 270 billion yuan ($44.10 billion) had basically been allotted to Hong Kong's 79 institutional investors as of Sept. 30. (bit.ly/1EtF4ov)

-- Lai Sun Garment International and Lai Sun Development said they would buy an office property in the financial district of the City of London for HK$1.32 billion ($170.28 million)

