PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 14

HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Extended visas announced by U.S. President Barack Obama during the Apec Summit in Beijing will boost private equity investment, real estate deals and cross-border transactions, lawyers say. (bit.ly/11mt5uR)

THE STANDARD

-- The Real Estate Developers Association said criticism that builders had inflated market response was "a serious accusation" and denied other practices that the Consumer Council said would put consumers at a disadvantage. This came as 500 new homes are set to hit the market this weekend. (bit.ly/1EI5rad)

-- English language proficiency has declined in Hong Kong, leaving the former British colony behind Taiwan, Japan, Shanghai and Indonesia in a survey. Hong Kong ranked 31st, a sharp drop of 19 places since 2011, when it was ranked 12th. (bit.ly/14jZWSl)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Banks are fighting for yuan deposit ahead of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect that will commence on Monday. Standard Chartered raised the interest rate for three-month and six-month fixed deposits to 3.4 percent, the same as the one-year rate. Dah Sing Banking will roll out a new yuan investment product that gives return as high as 8.15 percent.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Valuation of secondary homes eased 1 percent to 3 percent in the past month on sufficient supply of new homes.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)