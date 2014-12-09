PRESS DIGEST-Hong Kong - Dec 9

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Following are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- A pickup in mainland property sales proved short-lived as the market lost momentum in the second week after China's first interest rate cut in more than two years, putting in doubt the sustainability of any policy-induced recovery. According to data from China Real Estate Index System, property sales in 41 cities it monitored in the week to December 7 dropped 13.5 percent from the previous week. (bit.ly/1w9brFe)

THE STANDARD

- Jasper Tsang Yok-sing says he will seek the opinions of other lawmakers before deciding on whether to seek an injunction against protesters occupying areas outside the Legislative Council complex. (bit.ly/1Is7SR2)

- More than two-thirds of current or former hotel housekeepers from 15 hotels, including some well-known five-star ones, say they were employed as temporary staff without any legal welfare protection, according to a survey by the Catering and Hotels Industries Employees General Union. (bit.ly/1zl6QSM)

- China Mobile Hong Kong has clinched two separate third-generation telecommunication spectrum after six rounds of bidding, increasing its holding of Hong Kong spectrum to more than 16 percent from zero. Following the auction held by the Office of the Communications Authority, the local subsidiary of China Mobile will control 19.6 megahertz or MHz of 3G spectrum. (bit.ly/1vxVhlf)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has won a bid to buy shopping mall Laguna Plaza in Kwun Tong for HK$1.92 billion ($247.70 million).

($1 = 7.7512 Hong Kong dollars)