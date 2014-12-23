PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Dec 23

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Following are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- ATV news staff have threatened to cease newsroom operations on January 1 if they are not paid their overdue salaries by the end of this month. The troubled broadcaster has yet to pay salaries for last month totalling more than HK$15 million to more than 700 employees. (bit.ly/1zddoPT)

- The Chinese government has issued new rules stipulating full disclosure of real estate ownership. The rules will help create a centralised database for real estate registration that will make property transactions easier and help fight corruption. The registration requirement for all immovable property takes effect on March 1 next year. (bit.ly/1vi1nY5)

THE STANDARD

- Kung fu superstar Jackie Chan's son has been formally charged with "sheltering others to use drugs," China's state prosecutor said. (bit.ly/1xFMAMy)

- The Urban Renewal Authority awarded two Sham Shui Po sites to Cheung Kong Holdings and Far East Consortium . It was the first residential site that Cheung Kong has won in the past two years. (bit.ly/1JL64mU)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Cheung Kong Holdings has bought 450 million shares, or a 9.74 percent stake, in AVIC International Holding for HK$270 million ($34.81 million), according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.

- Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd said martial arts movie star Li Lian Jie has been re-designated as a non-executive director of the company from independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7562 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)