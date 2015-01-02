PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Jan 2

HONG KONG, Jan 2 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- As growth in China's property market slows, the biggest developers will outgrow their smaller rivals this year faster than in the past, thanks to easier access to funds, land and talent, say industry experts. (bit.ly/1BpF7iq)

-- Hong Kong has maintained its lead as Asia's busiest airport for international passenger traffic and also kept third place globally, figures from Airports Council International reveal. (bit.ly/1zX8xHP)

-- FedEx has won approval to operate in 20 more mainland cities while three other foreign couriers have been granted licences to operate on the mainland, as Beijing further loosens its grip on the booming logistics market. (bit.ly/1xz0zUX)

THE STANDARD

-- SJM Holdings staff will get a 5 percent pay rise this year amid festering labour tensions and declining income in Macau's gambling industry. It is the first of the six licensed casino operators to improve employee benefits for the new year, according to labour union Forefront of Macau Gaming. (bit.ly/1ERvJKF)

-- Marble mining firm Future Bright Mining Holdings, the first stock due to list on the main board this year, has been oversubscribed nearly six times. It seeks to raise up to HK$880 million ($113.5 million). Its shares will start trading on Jan. 9.(bit.ly/1xBYAML)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Rosedale Hotel Holdings Ltd said it was in talks to buy a 51 percent stake in property leasing and management firm Advance Glow Holdings Ltd from third party investors Fung Shing and his spouse Liang Lian Zhen.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7552 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)