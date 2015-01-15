PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - Jan 15

HONG KONG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical magazine that was the target of a bloody terrorist attack, will go on sale in Hong Kong on Thursday as part of a special print run that has now reached five million copies. (bit.ly/1zeAE5n)

-- A review of Hong Kong's aerospace financing rules could see the city leapfrog Singapore to become the first choice financial centre for Asia's rapidly expanding aviation industry. (bit.ly/1C8Ptnn)

THE STANDARD

-- The government plans to use an area of Kowloon East to explore the feasibility of developing a "Smart City". (bit.ly/1C8UOv1)

-- Jewellery chain Luk Fook Holdings said same-store sales in the fiscal third quarter ended December fell 7 percent from a year ago, better than the 21 percent year-on-year slump in the three months ended September. (bit.ly/1x2JX2r)

MING PAO DAILY

-- A mainland housewife has been put behind bars for four years and nine months after she helped his husband open 20 accounts in Hong Kong for money laundering of HK$240 million. ($30.95 million)

