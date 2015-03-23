PRESS DIGEST- Hong Kong - March 23

March 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- American giant 21st Century Fox will give Hong Kong's television industry a major shot in the arm with a massive investment in making programmes in the city for the Asian and international market. Its Fox International Channels will spend US$1 million per episode on one or two miniseries per year in the city, using Hong Kong production talent and local stars. (bit.ly/1DM6vfT)

- The planned HK$141.5 billion third runway at Chek Lap Kok airport in Hong Kong is facing strong opposition, according to a survey commissioned by green groups. Two-thirds of Hongkongers polled now want the Airport Authority to focus on improving the operations of its two runways before considering building a third, the latest survey shows. (bit.ly/1bmWHwM)

- The Securities and Futures Commission vows tough action on short sellers using misleading reports to drive stocks down and profit. The SFC declined to say if it would take action on individual cases, but executive director of enforcement Mark Steward has publicly spoken out about the crackdown on misleading research reports targeting locally listed companies. (bit.ly/1BHx9iV)

THE STANDARD

- Sun Hung Kai Properties confirmed it is joining hands with Henderson Land Development Co Ltd to provide an area for a mainlander-targeted shopping project near the Hong Kong-Shenzhen border, and the area could be in business in time for the October "Golden Week" holiday rush from the mainland. (bit.ly/1xRJPn9)

- A consultant has been appointed to review the proposed HK$180 airport construction fee for passengers, with preliminary results expected within two months, Airport Authority chief executive Fred Lam Tin-fuk said. (bit.ly/1B5LRS2)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Chinese gold producer Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd posted a 10.3 percent rise in 2014 net profit at 2.35 billion yuan ($378.8 million), while rival Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd said its profit attributable to owners of the parent fell nearly 38 percent to 455 million yuan.

MING PAO DAILY

- Sportshoes maker Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd said its net profit declined 23.9 percent year on year in 2014 at US$331 million, while turnover rose 5.7 percent to US$8.01 billion as average selling price increased.

