PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 19

-- Fashion retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd said it expects to post a “substantial (net) loss” for the 12 months to June 30 due to huge asset write-offs, and it also expects to be in the red at the operating level due largely to weak sales in Europe and on the mainland.

-- Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd expects to see a 10 to 20 percent cut in rents of their shops next year as business slows with a decline in the number of mainland shoppers, chairman Cindy Yeung Lork-sze said.

-- The Airport Authority will present a revised financing proposal for the third runway to the government with "considerably lower" user charges than the previously proposed HK$180 levy on each departing passenger, its executive director of corporate development, Wilson Fung, said. (bit.ly/1Abx1i5)

-- The Link Real Estate Investment Trust said it has obtained a five-year syndicated loan of HK$4 billion ($516 million) from a total of 12 financial institutions to buy land and properties in Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1ecbBaE)

-- COFCO Corp, the mainland's largest food company, has invited investment banks to submit proposals for a possible group restructuring, including cooking-oil producer China Foods Ltd divesting its confectionery business, or merging with a sister firm such as oilseed processor China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd, people with knowledge of the matter said. (bit.ly/1dgqyZ5)

-- Airport Authority board chairman Vincent Lo Hong-sui on Monday unveiled preliminary designs for the city’s largest shopping complex, to be built next to Terminal 2 Chek Lap Kok airport and expected to launch between 2018 and 2019.

($1 = 7.7509 Hong Kong dollars)