PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 21

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Businessman Lew Mon-hung walked free from the High Court on Wednesday after an eight-man jury unanimously acquitted him of all charges of deceiving Hong Kong's stock market regulator and potential investors while raising funds for a $225 million oil field project. (bit.ly/1EYRT7Z)

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd Chief Executive Charles Li said on Wednesday the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect quota will increase "very soon" while he hopes to establish a link with commodity exchanges in mainland China and set up a network of domestic warehouses for physical metal deliveries in three to five years. (bit.ly/1R4RKbI)

-- Hong Kong and mainland authorities have yet to agree on allowing mainland immigration officials to work at the cross-border high-speed railway terminus in West Kowloon, but believe the matter can be resolved by the end of 2017, the city's justice minister said. (bit.ly/1JBiQF5)

-- Hundreds of Cathay Pacific flight attendants started a "marathon sit-in" at a passenger terminal of the Chek Lap Kok airport on Wednesday, threatening to escalate their action to a work-to-rule or a strike if the airline did not meet three demands on pay and benefits. (bit.ly/1LcXThX)

THE STANDARD

-- Shareholders heaped hot words on the management of MTR Corporation Limited over a golden handshake given to former chief executive Jay Walder and a massive cost overrun due to delayed construction of a cross-border express rail link. (bit.ly/1R4Tqlp)

-- Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo on Wednesday met the secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, the first time a new police chief has met with a high-ranking official during a duty visit. (bit.ly/1EkGnTQ)

-- There is no way a proposed "none of the above" option on ballot papers for the 2017 chief executive election can be allowed, a Beijing official said. (bit.ly/1egL3oC)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong’s securities watchdog has requested brokerages to provide trading records in the past two months on China Rundong Auto Group due to its share price volatility after state-backed developer Greenland Group acquired it, sources said.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)