PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - June 22

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- New home sales in Hong Kong are set to top 20,000 units this year in their best showing in more than a decade, with the brisk demand seen driving a 10 percent increase in prices, according to Buggle Lau Ka-fai, chief economist at Midland Realty. (bit.ly/1QKZ7s3)

-- Greentown China Holdings Chief Executive Shou Bainian has resigned after 17 years at the mainland property developer. Shou, 61, said he had had no disagreement with the board and will remain an executive director. (bit.ly/1dYpjgZ)

-- Sogo department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings announced the issuance of 10-year bonds to raise $300 million for debt repayment and future expansion. The bonds, due to mature in 2025, will bear a fixed interest rate of 4.5 percent per year. (bit.ly/1I8uI1k)

THE STANDARD

-- Lawmaker Ronny Tong Ka-wah is expected to announce on Monday that he is leaving the Civic Party he helped found nine years ago. Tong had earlier set up a new think tank, Path of Democracy, aimed at finding a third road between Hong Kong's pro-establishment and pro- democracy camps. (bit.ly/1QKZv9Q)

-- Clearance of the "tent village" outside the Legislative Council on Tim Mei Avenue is imminent and is targeted to be completed before the July 1 handover holiday. The "villagers" will be given two days to clear their belongings before clearance begins on Wednesday at the earliest, sources said. (bit.ly/1TGHJn9)

-- Four companies kick off their roadshows this week, seeking an aggregate of at least HK$4.4 billion ($567.64 million). Guolian Securities Co, the brokerage partner of Royal Bank of Scotland in China, is seeking up to HK$3.64 billion in its initial public offering. (bit.ly/1SByGCA)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Up to 700 Shenzhen-listed profit-making small to medium sized enterprises, that are involved in the Internet, new energy, medical and healthcare businesses and have a market capitalisation of more than 20 billion yuan ($3.22 billion), will be included in the list of Chinese stocks allowed to trade under Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect, according to sources.

-- Sinopharm Group Co Ltd said it would issue 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) worth of bonds with maturity of up to 10 years to reduce borrowing cost and to improve its debt structure.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7514 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)