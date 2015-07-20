PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 20

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The ICAC commissioner has for the first time confirmed that the agency was considering the possibility of acquiring technology that could intercept residents' computer and mobile phone data from Milan-based Hacking Team, a controversial cybersecurity company. (bit.ly/1HJMWSF)

-- China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank intends to make use of Hong Kong as a bond-issuing platform, Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah told Xinhua in an interview. Tsang said he would lead a delegation to visit European countries covered by the "One Belt, One Road" initiative in the next two or three months. (bit.ly/1Id5GOi)

THE STANDARD

-- A Legislative Council security panel member has urged Cathay Pacific Airways to review transport procedures after one of 13 bags containing NZ$1 million ($651,300.00) went missing from a cargo transfer service. The transportation service is provided by Hong Kong Airport Services - a wholly owned subsidiary of Cathay Pacific. (bit.ly/1LxdlIi)

-- The local second-hand property market fell further at the weekend as new home projects siphoned off most buyers, said local agencies. Only seven deals were sealed in the top 10 blue- chip estates monitored by Centaline Property Agency, a 22.2 percent drop from a week ago and a 12-week low. Midland Realty saw only seven deals, an 11-week low. (bit.ly/1fh1EJ6)

-- Hong Kong's airport saw steady growth in the first half, with passenger throughput up 9.1 percent to 33.6 million compared with a year ago. Flight movements rose 4.4 percent to 199,620, while the cargo volume handled also edged up by 0.6 percent to 2.1 million tonnes. (bit.ly/1CQJQj4)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Intime Retail (Group) Co Ltd said Shen Guojun would transfer a total 398 million shares, or 18.18 percent of the issued share capital, to his daughter, sister and other investors, ceasing to be a controlling shareholder of the company. Alibaba Group will become the single largest shareholder of the Chinese department store operator.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 1.5354 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)