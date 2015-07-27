PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - July 27

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - Following are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hong Kong's pan-democrats agreed there was a need to communicate with Beijing during their first meeting since the government's reform plan for the 2017 chief executive election was voted down last month. That was the clear consensus reached by the informal grouping of 23 out of 27 pan-democratic lawmakers during eight hours of talks. (bit.ly/1SJa1Kp)

- Hong Kong customs has launched a computer system to trace counterfeit transactions on online social media networks. By scanning social networks and talking to target dealers with artificial intelligence, the Customs and Excise Department and the University of Hong Kong jointly developed system can identify illegal sellers, who can then be traced by customs officers. (bit.ly/1KsBbDz)

THE STANDARD

- Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust says the mainland hotel business has already bottomed out and hopes to acquire more commercial complexes in first- and second-tier cities. (bit.ly/1fygQSg)

- Hong Kong Airlines is still pursuing an initial public offering and potential investors find it more attractive amid weak oil prices, insiders said. As the six-month deadline has passed, the listing may be held later this year, according to market sources. (bit.ly/1HTziij)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Emperor Watch & Jewellery’s chairwoman Cindy Yeung said the company has been focusing on offering deeper discount and promoting affordable luxury products in a weak retail market, and said the company might look to streamline its sales network.

