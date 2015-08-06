PRESS DIGEST -Hong Kong - Aug 6

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hong Kong lawmakers spent tens of thousands of dollars of taxpayers' money last year on publicity items that had little to do with their work at the Legislative Council, their expense claim forms have revealed. A lawmaker can claim up to HK$2.32 million ($299,293.05) each year in office operation expenses including staff salaries. Publicity materials are covered by this budget. (bit.ly/1DrHSpL)

- About 30 households living in squatter homes in a Yuen Long village are set to be the first displaced to make way for an ambitious plan for a new commercial hub in the northwestern New Territories in Hong Kong. Some say they have been told to move out by Monday, despite the fact the mammoth government project will not begin to take shape for at least five years. (bit.ly/1HrRT0Y)

- The Ministry of Finance has granted "bad bank" licences to three asset management companies to invest in non-financial distressed assets, further opening up the distressed assets market in China. Huarong, China Orient and China Great Wall will now be able to buy bad debts from companies directly. Previously, they could only do so from banks. (bit.ly/1JN69Yn)

- Jewellers are enjoying a mini-gold rush as other luxury-goods shops battle with sluggish demand in Hong Kong. Luk Fook Holdings Chief Executive William Wong Wai-sheung said the number of shoppers at his stores has doubled over the past two weeks, mainly because local people are stocking up on cheap gold. (bit.ly/1IOj6Aw)

- The fifth issue of the government's inflation-linked bonds attracted 597,895 applicants, a record high for such notes but market watchers suggested investors sell their holdings for cash as the return may be as low as 3 or 4 percent. Compared with the total issuance of HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion), iBond 5 received HK$35.72 billion worth of subscriptions, government data shows. (bit.ly/1gbch0I)

- HKT Trust posted a 27 percent growth in net profit to HK$1.78 billion in the first half, thanks to the full integration of CSL, acquired in May last year, and organic growth of its fixed-line business. Managing Director Alex Arena expected the second half to be challenging for the broadband business amid "irrational" price cuts by rivals. (bit.ly/1Iml3Tm)

- Hysan Development posted a 20.7 percent rise in profit attributable to shareholders at HK$2.29 billion ($295 million) for the first half year, and core net profit climbed 7.5 percent at HK$1.16 billion. Chief executive Lau Siu-chuen said the company had adjusted the tenant mix at its shopping mall, Hysan Place, bringing in 43 new tenants with rents 17 percent higher than previous leases.

