PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 17

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Investment scams in Hong Kong have worsened, with the amount of cash lost to them in the first half of this year reaching HK$60.5 million ($7.80 million), almost three times more than last year's total, according to the Commercial Crime Bureau. (bit.ly/1Nc4y0r)

- The Consumer Council will study the opening up of the taxi services market in Hong Kong amid the rising popularity of controversial car-hailing app Uber. Council chairman Wong Yuk-shan said the watchdog would like to see more competition and better-quality services, but he also warned that there was an insurance issue involved in using car-hailing apps. (bit.ly/1IWNmG4)

THE STANDARD

- Food authorities in Hong Kong are contacting mainland authorities to see if food is imported from Tianjin amid news that deadly cyanide was stored at the warehouse devastated by giant explosions last week. The Centre for Food Safety said it is contacting mainland authorities and imports will cease if harmful products are found. (bit.ly/1PtZ1R4)

- Mainlanders looking to maintain asset value are seeking shelter in the Hong Kong property market after the yuan dropped 3 percent in a week. Centaline Property Agency managing director Louis Chan sees mainland buyers rising by 5 percent, while Cheung Kong Property's director William Kwok expects to see a rise in mainland flat buyers. (bit.ly/1PtZfYC)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- A further depreciation in the yuan of an aggregate of about 10 percent will significantly hit mainland tourist arrivals and hammer the already weak local retail market, analysts said. Hong Kong Retail Management Association chairwoman Caroline Mak said she does not expect to see any sign of improvement in the local retail segment.

- Sports consultancy service and property development firm China Viva Holdings Ltd said it would buy 29 percent of real estate developer CITIC Land Co Ltd for 320 million yuan in cash. CITIC Group will hold 71 percent of the developer on completion of the deal.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars)