PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Aug 19

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Mainlanders have been lured to Southeast Asia with bogus job offers, held captive and forced to take part in criminal operations persuading people over the telephone to part with their money, an official from Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong said. (bit.ly/1fo34Bz)

- Hong Kong is less liveable following pro-democracy protests last year, according to the latest findings of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). Hong Kong has seen a decline of 3.2 percent in its liveability score over the last 12 months as a result of heightened fears of unrest, the EIU's global liveability ranking report said. (bit.ly/1JgVMeP)

- Singamas Container Holdings' chief operating officer Chan Kwok-leung said damage to its facilities in Tianjin as a result of the deadly blasts will be limited and that it expects a demand uptick for new containers to be delayed for one to two years as the shipping market continues to be flaccid. (bit.ly/1K4NNT5)

THE STANDARD

- All tours to Bangkok have been suspended for the rest of the month after Hong Kong raised the red outbound travel alert for the Thai capital. The Travel Industry Council announced the immediate suspension of tours until Aug. 31. About 4,000 people who have paid for 200 tours are affected. (bit.ly/1PkZ0yl)

- Fake goods worth HK$7.69 million ($991,695) were seized in three joint operations by Hong Kong and Guangdong in the 11 months to April, with a rising trend of such products being sent to Africa. Louise Ho, head of Intellectual Property Investigation Bureau of the Customs and Excise Department, said the fake goods were mostly medicine, handbags, watches and electrical appliances. (bit.ly/1hLqnXH)

- Weak retail performance is tempering the rental market in prime areas in Hong Kong as a dispensary operator walked away from leasing a ground-plus first-floor unit owned by Emperor International in Wan Chai. Emperor executive director Donald Cheung said rental contracts signed two years back are likely to be renewed at half-price. (bit.ly/1TShiNT)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Wharf Holdings’ executive chairman Stephen Ng said retail sales of its Harbour City shopping mall in Tsimshatsui fell 7 percent year-on-year during the first half of this year while that of Times Square in Causeway Bay dropped 9 percent, lagging the overall performance of Hong Kong retail segment.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7544 Hong Kong dollars)