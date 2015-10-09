PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 9

HONG KONG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hong Kong will join the global motor racing world next year by hosting a leg of the Formula E Championship, bringing high-speed electric car racing to the streets of the city. The Hong Kong ePrix will be held on Oct. 9 on a 2.2km harbourfront street circuit in Central. An official announcement will be made on Friday. (bit.ly/1Op73vE)

- "Golden week" holiday brought no relief to the city's retail sector with tourist numbers up marginally on last year and spending-per-head down. Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Greg So said arrivals just climbed 1.5 percent year-on-year, of which the number of mainland visitors were 2.3 percent more than last year. (bit.ly/1JVP0H8)

THE STANDARD

- Over half the 1,046 respondents in a recent poll believed the media practices self-censorship - the highest level since 1997 - and is hesitant to criticize the central and Hong Kong government. According to a University of Hong Kong Public Opinion Programme poll from Sept. 24 to 30, 55 percent believed the Hong Kong news media have practiced self-censorship, against 28 percent who said they did not. (bit.ly/1LpZ7VI)

- Forty percent of financial decision makers at local mid-sized firms see cash flow management as the greatest obstacle to growth for the upcoming year, a survey by American Express has found. About 28 percent of those polled are worried about government regulation, as 76 percent firms have direct business with the mainland, the survey found. (bit.ly/1Lq07ZO)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Fast-food chain Cafe de Coral will speed up its expansion taking advantage of declining rents, and aims to achieve its goal of opening 30 new restaurants in Hong Kong this year, said chief executive officer Sunny Lo.

