PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 12

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Following are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hong Kong does not want to see the United States-led free-trade deal in the Pacific Rim signed last week put up "trade barriers" for non-participating countries, Financial Secretary John Tsang said. Tsang wrote in his blog that the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) would enlarge the pie of regional trade and fuel demand for imports, thus benefiting non-signatories. (bit.ly/1hyQBvH)

- The number of serious fraud cases involving money laundering in Hong Kong has soared, police revealed, as syndicates increasingly recruit non-locals to clean their dirty cash. There were nine laundering cases in the first half of this year, involving HK$456 million ($58.84 million). Yet in the whole of last year, there were only four cases with HK$245 million laundered. (bit.ly/1VMVPSe)

- Home sales in mainland China, with the exception of some first-tier cities, failed to meet expectations during the recent Golden Week holiday, with analysts saying the positive impact of policy loosening by the government was weakening. (bit.ly/1OsBcM0)

THE STANDARD

- Cosmetics retailer Sa Sa International has seen a fall-off of over 10 percent in sales or 8.7 percent in same-store sales year on year during the Oct. 1-7 Golden Week holiday despite a 2.3 percent increase in mainland visitors during the period. Sa Sa said the increase in tourist numbers was driven by people in transit and younger people with student visas. (bit.ly/1jXMOdr)

- It is feasible to allow mainland holders of electronic passports to apply for permits to Hong Kong online, the commerce secretary was quoted as saying. The Business and Professionals Alliance vice chairman and Executive Council member Jeffrey Lam quoted Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Gregory So as saying that he was open to the suggestion. (bit.ly/1G7Nvup)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- High-end handbag label Marc Jacobs has closed its store in Harbour City in Hong Kong’s prime shopping district Tsimshatsui, days after the end of the Golden Week holiday, while staff in the shopping centre said the brand could have been moved out from the Wharf operated shopping mall.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)