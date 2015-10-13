PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Oct 13

HONG KONG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- There is no room for delay in the implementation of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives reforms proposed by the Securities and Futures Commission and Hong Kong Monetary Authority, SFC Chairman Carlson Tong Ka-shing said. Under the proposed plan, financial institutions with trade positions exceeding $20 billion will continuously remain on the regulator's radar. (bit.ly/1VNNNZk)

- A senior manager at China Southern Airlines has been taken away for investigation as a sector-wide graft probe deepens. Liu Qian, an executive vice-president in charge of operations, was taken away on Friday. A director at China Southern's Zhuhai Flight Training Centre and at least one other senior manager were also taken away for inquiry, a source said. (bit.ly/1MtBSPM)

- HSBC Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Peter Wong Tung-shun became the latest victim in a string of break-ins in Hong Kong after his luxury house on The Peak in Hong Kong was burgled. An initial probe showed eight watches and jewellery worth a total of HK$2.45 million ($316,145) were stolen from Wong's residence, police said. (bit.ly/1LhBWO7)

THE STANDARD

- Beer sales shrank at least 5 percent in the first half and the decline is expected to continue, said Frank Lai, chief financial officer of China Resources Enterprise. The proposed takeover of SABMiller by Anheuser-Busch InBev has had little impact on the Chinese firm, he said. CRE and SABMiller jointly make Snow beer brand in China. (bit.ly/1VP4J1t)

- Scholarism convener Joshua Wong Chi-fung has mounted a judicial review, challenging the minimum age requirement of 21 to qualify to stand for the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong. He said he will consider standing for election if the requirement is reduced to 18, the same as the voting age. (bit.ly/1Pqm0yk)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- China is expected to trim economic growth target in its 13th five-year plan to 6.5 percent, from 7 percent in the 12th plan, while service industry and high-end manufacturing sector will be blessed, according to market analysis. China’s ruling party will meet during Oct. 26-29 to discuss key plans for the next five years (2016-2020).

($1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollars)