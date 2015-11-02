PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Nov 2

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Mainland China's green bond market could grow up to 10-fold by 2020 as Beijing is expected to soon roll out regulations on its development, and Hong Kong could get in on the action as a key international financial centre to tap its vast market potential, says Sean Kidney, the chief executive of London-based Climate Bonds Initiative. (bit.ly/1GHrd3f)

- The expansion of Chinese mainland developers who splashed out HK$33 billion ($4.3 billion) to buy land over the past two years is challenging the dominance of Hong Kong giants in local property business. The mainland acquisition accounted for 24.6 percent of the government land revenue since 2013. UBS said keen competition from new players will reduce the competitiveness of traditional players. (bit.ly/1MB09oz)

THE STANDARD

- The University of Hong Kong's application for an injunction to stop the airing of a secretly taped recording of a council meeting could jeopardize press freedom, the Hong Kong News Executives' Association said, adding they were worried that it would affect the free flow of news and information. (bit.ly/1RnntnK)

- An unhealthy lifestyle has been blamed for a 97.5 percent increase in prostate cancer cases in 10 years in Hong Kong and a 54 percent increase in the death rate. According to data from the Hong Kong Cancer Registry, prostate cancer is the third common cancer among men. (bit.ly/1HmdgT2)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Hong Kong saw an increasing risk in property market as high property price had been challenging the buying power, while slowing economy and potential interest rate hikes were adding more uncertainty to the sector, but the government has no plan to relax any anti-speculation measures, said Chan Ka-keung, Secretary for Financial Services.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Architectural service provider C Cheng Holdings Ltd said it would buy 80 percent of Cfu Come Ltd for HK$20.3 million ($2.6 million). Cfu has developed an application providing a platform for users to post request orders for repair services or interior renovation through their mobile devices.

